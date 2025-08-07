Nuttall the last-gasp hero as nine-men Steelmen edge past Bugbrooke in Senior Cup

Tendai Daire was on target for Corby in their NFA Hillier Senior Cup win over Bugbrooke (Picture: Jim Darrah)

Aaron Nuttall netted a stoppage time winner as nine-man Corby Town secured a 2-1 win over United Counties League side Bugbrooke in the first round of the NFA Hillier Senior Cup at Steel Park on Wednesday night.

With the new Pitching-In Northern Premier League Midlands Division season just days away, Steelmen boss Gary Setchell admitted the tie against the Badgers was 'a tough one', as he tried to ensure no inuries were suffered to key players ahead of Saturday's opener at Long Eaton United.

Setchell made four substitutions at half-time and his fifth and final one early in the second, but the move backfired as a couple of players had to be withdrawn as a precaution, leaving the Steelmen two men short in the closing stages.

Tendai Daire had fired Corby into a first-half lead, but the Badgers equalised through Korede Akande and the game seemed to be heading for a penalty shootout until summer signing Nuttall fired home from a tight angle to win it for the Steelmen.

"That was more about not getting minutes into the players," Setchell told @CorbyTownFC.

"That was a tough one, because obviously we have a difficult trip to Long Eaton on Saturday and we just didn't want to get any injuries.

"But the squad is not big enough, and we haven't got a youth team that we could just throw in, so we made four subs at half-time to try and protect the players, and then we have got two injuries in the second half.

"That has absolutely killed us and we finished the game with nine men.

"I also wasn't overly happy with the performance, because we have been working really hard in pre-season, we have had some hard games, and we have worked really hard without the ball.

"Then in this game, because we were playing inferior opposition, no disrespect to Bugbrooke, we were moving the ball okay but when we lost it we totally forgot how to go and get it back.

"We didn't press hard enough, and if I have told the boys if we play like that on Saturday then we will be 3-0 down after 20 minutes.

"This game was what it was, and we are under no illusions about how difficult Saturday is going to be but we are as ready as we are going to be.

"We have a couple of injuries, but I dare say some of the other sides have injuries as well, but we are ready to go."