‘No excuses’ from boss Setchell as Steelmen suffer play-off agony

Jack Keeble shows his disappointment after Corby Town's 2-1 defeat to Worcester City on Saturday (Picture: Jim Darrah)

Deflated boss Gary Setchell was offering 'no excuses' after Corby Town suffered play-off final agony at Steel Park on Saturday.

The Steelmen were beaten 2-1 on home soil by Worcester City in front of a crowd of just under 2,800 to miss out on promotion from the Pitching-In Northern Premier League Midlands Division.

The Steelmen were beaten 2-1 on home soil by Worcester City in front of a crowd of just under 2,800 to miss out on promotion from the Pitching-In Northern Premier League Midlands Division.

A tight encounter was locked at 0-0 until 13 minutes from time, when two goals in the space of six minutes saw the visitors go 2-0 up and take control.

Corby did pull one back three minutes from time through Reuben Marshall to set up a grandstand finish, but they couldn't find a leveller and it is Worcester who will be playing at Step 3 next season while the Steelmen stay where they are.

The Steelmen had finished the season second in the league and 11 points better off than fourth-placed Worcester, but that means nothing when it comes to the play-offs.

"I have been in the game long enough to know you get ups and downs, and we knew the play-offs would be a lottery," Setchell told @corbytownfc.

"We came out the right side of a really hard-fought game on Tuesday (beating Long Eaton 1-0), and this time we have come out the wrong side of a really hard fought game.

"It was a very tense affair with not many chances being given up by either team as defences were on top.

"But you have to credit Worcester City.

"They kept fighting to get in the play-offs, they have gone away Anstey on Tuesday night and won, and then they have come away to Corby and won as well.

"We have no excuses, we were full tilt, we were in good form, but that was two teams not giving an inch.

"Worcester have probably had two or three chances, and we have had one or two chances, and that was the difference on the day. So they have done it the hard way."

It will be a sore one for Setchell and his players to take, but the manager insists he and his team can be proud of their efforts over the past 10 months.

"I have said to the boys, you get nothing for coming second, and we have come second in the league, and then second in the play-off final," said Setchell.

"It is what it is, and we are really, really disappointed.

"I genuinely thought that with home advantage we would get it over the line, but you have to credit Worcester for the way they have come here and how they set about the task.

"They have done everything they should have done as the away team, but the fact is we have fell short.

"As gutted as we are we can be really proud of the season, we have had some really good highs, some lows, and our season has had everything it should have.

"We have just come into the final where we wanted to be, but we have fell short."