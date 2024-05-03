New Kettering Town owner Akhtar 'passionate' about bringing success to Latimer Park
Akhtar, who is known as George, was unveiled as the Poppies' new owner on Friday, having purchased Ritchie Jeune's 100 per cent shareholding in the club.
Hailing from Watford, Akhtar has attended Latimer Park for matches while negotiations were ongoing to complete the takeover, and he admits he was impressed by the passion of the club's supporters.
Indeed, he said their backing for the team 'spurred' him on to become the club's new owner.
“I am absolutely delighted to have completed the takeover of Kettering Town FC," Akhtar told ketteringtownfc.com.
"It is a club with such great footballing traditions and history.
"As soon as I was made aware of the possible sale of the club, I was determined to be the next owner.
"The passion of the fans during my visits to games while in negotiations with Ritchie just spurred me on.
"I believe I am as passionate about bringing more success to the club as you, the fans are.
"I am fully aware of the many challenges that we face, I have been involved in football from as far as I can remember and have seen first-hand and what it takes to be successful.
"I am looking forward to rolling my sleeves up and, with your support, moving the club forward seeing you all soon.”
Akhtar is a founder of and runs the Watford-based Xtra Time Kidz Club, and is also a qualified UEFA A Licence football coach.
According to his Linkedin page, he has worked as an assistant manager at Luton Town Under-16s, has undertook youth coaching roles at Watford and Tottenham Hotspur, and also worked in non-League football at the likes of Harrow Borough and Chalfont St Peter.
