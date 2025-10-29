New Kettering Town boss McDonald aiming high as he takes control at Latimer Park

Liam McDonald managed Stourbridge to a ninth-place finish in the Pitching-In Southern League Premier Central last season (Picture: Steve Leath)

New Kettering Town boss Liam McDonald is setting his sights on a promotion push this season, and 'putting smiles on the supporters' faces' at Latimer Park.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

McDonald was unveiled as the new Poppies manager on Sunday, taking over from Simon Hollyhead, who had resigned nine days earlier after just 14 matches in charge.

It has been a disappointing few weeks for the Poppies, who suffered a fifth Pitching-In Southern League Premier Central defeat of the season on Saturday when they were beaten 1-0 at home by Needham Market to slip to 10th in the table.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After a strong start to the campaign, Kettering have won just two out of their past nine league matches and have dropped from top of the pile to mid-table.

Liam McDonald is delighted to be the new Kettering Town boss (Picture: PoppiesMedia)

But McDonald will be encouraged that he is taking over a team that is sitting just one point outside the play-offs, and six behind leaders Spalding United, which means there is still an awful lot to play for this season.

And the new man is aiming high after owner George Akhtar and director of football Fabian Forde turned to the former Stourbridge and Rushall Olympic boss to get the listing Poppies ship upright and heading in the right direction again.

"The goals that were set for Kettering as a football club, as a team, at the start of the season are still there," McDonald told BBC Northampton's Non-League Scene.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Yes, things haven't been great this season and we have lost our way a little bit, but the goals are still there. Are they achievable? Yes they are, but it is going to take a lot of hard work.

Liam McDonald in action for Kettering Town againsy Southend United in 2013 (Picture: Tony Waugh)

"One of the big reasons for taking the job is that the club does have a 12th man in the 1,000-plus Poppies fans that are going to be there.

"They are so passionate about the club and the team, and they are game-changers. They make Latimer Park a forteress."

And he added: "Any manager coming into Kettering wants to be competing at the top to win a league or to get into the play-offs, and rightly so.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We are looking at making sure we will be fighting at the top end of it, that is what the supporters want, it is what the chairman wants, and it is what I want coming into the job.

"At this moment we are falling short, but over the next couple of months we want to make sure we are bringing in the right players for the club, and we are winning games while we are going through a bit of a transitional period.

"We have the backing of the chairman, and he is so determined to get the club promoted, and he just made me feel that this is the best place to be.

"It is a fantastic club, the biggest in the division, and with that comes a lot of responsibility, and I feel myself and the staff are the right people for this project.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We are looking forward to making sure we can put smiles on the supporters' faces and repay the faith that George and Fab have put in me."

McDonald is no stranger to the Poppies, having played 20 times for the club back in 2013, and he knows exactly what the club is about - and about the demands he will face as the man in charge.

But it is a challenge he is relishing.

"Kettering Town is a massive club, and is a club that shouldn't be at this level," said McDonald.

"I have played for Kettering so I know what it means to the supporters, and I enjoyed my time there, it is a great fanbase.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Speaking to George (Akhtar) and Fabian, it was evident what they want.

"I know it has been a tough time for the football club, but I am delighted I was offered the job and I am really excited to make sure we get back to winning games and give the supporters something they have been desperate for.

"It was a long time ago when I played for the club, but the fanbase is the fanbase and it is has always been a well supported club.

"It has always been a fanbase that has wanted the best for the football club, and wants it to be at the highest level possible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Myself and the staff are coming in to try and make sure we can give them their wish. I am excited for it all, and I wouldn' have taken the job if I didn't think I was the right man.

"I want to get as many supporters down as is possible, because this is a crucial time and it will be a massive boost to the players.

"There is a lot of work to be done, and that is from everyone, from the chairman down through me, to the players, to the fans.

"This is our football club and we want to make sure we are picking up points."

McDonald oversaw training for the first time on Tuesday night, and takes charge of his first game in charge on Saturday when the Poppies host St Ives Town (ko 3pm).