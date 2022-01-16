Mixed feelings for Corby Town boss Mills

Corby Town manager Gary Mills

Gary Mills was left with mixed feelings after Corby Town were forced to settle for a 0-0 draw with Yaxley at Steel Park.

It was a second stalemate in a row for the Steelmen after last weekend’s 2-2 draw at Sutton Coldfield Town snapped a dreadful run of seven defeats in a row which had seen them plummet down the Northern Premier League Midlands table.

Mills felt his team had the better of things against Yaxley and while he was pleased with a welcome clean sheet - Corby’s first since the beginning of October - he conceded they lacked a cutting edge in the final third although they were unlucky not to grab a winner late on when James Clifton struck the crossbar.

“You can’t pick and choose what you get in this game,” the Steelmen boss said.

“We had seven defeats in a row and now we have had two draws, one away from home and a clean sheet here.

“We had the better chances, make no mistake about it. The players worked hard and we had a good shape about us.

“We have created a few chances but the only thing that let us down was that last third and in and around the box.

“We didn’t seem to have that quality or that edge to go and stick the ball in the back of the net.

“But the clean sheet is massive for us and something to build on.”

Mills was able to name the same squad of 16 for the second week in a row, something he hasn’t been able to do much in a season blighted by injuries and illness.

And he added: ““It’s the first time, I think, that I have had the same 16 available for two games in a row and we had the same shape as last weekend.

“That’s going to help the players and now we have two training sessions to work on that even more.

“I have used this system in all my 25 years of management. I don’t like coming away from it but I have had to at times here.

“It does give you clean sheets but it gives you the chance to go and attack teams and I thought we did that in this game.”