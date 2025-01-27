Milne the last-gasp Steelmen hero, Doughboys held, but Diamonds called off

Corby Town's players race away to celebrate Callum Milne's late, late winner (Picture: Jim Darrah)

Callum Milne was Corby Town's last-gasp hero as the Steelmen maintained their Pitching-In Northern Premier League Midlands Division promotion challenge with a 1-0 win over Bedworth United on Saturday.

It looked like it was going to be an afternoon of frustration for boss Gary Setchell, with the match locked at 0-0 as the clock slipped into time added on at the end of 90 minutes.

Daniel Gordon was inches away from breaking the deadlock, but his curling shot from the left corner of the penalty area rattled against the crossbar.

Bedworth hacked the ball away, and from the resultant the long throw the ball was flicked on at the near post, with centra defender Milne on hand to hammer home from close range and spark wild celebrations among the home players and fans.

Callum Milne slots Corby's last-gasp winner againsyt Bedworth (Picture: Jim Darrah)

The goal was a crucial one, as with Worcester City also winning 1-0 against play-off rivals Long Eaton United, the Steelmen maintained their five point advantage over the third-placed side.

The win also saw Corby close the gap between them and runaway leaders Quorn to 16 points with two games in hand.

The Leicestershire side ended up without a game on Saturday as their scheduled fixture at AFC Rushden & Diamonds was postponed a little more than an hour before kick-off.

The pitch had been passed fit to play in the morning, but the match referee was not happy with the playing surface on his arrival at Hayden Road.

Wellingborough Town go close in their 0-0 draw with Lye Town (Picture: Shaun Frankham)

The game has been rearranged to be played on Tuesday, March 4.

Just down the road at the Dog & Duck, Wellingborough Town did get their game on but were left frustrated as they were held to a 0-0 draw by a Lye Town sitting in the relegation zone.

They failed to grab the three points despite the visitors playing the final half an hour with only 10 men following the 63rd-minute dismissal of Josiah Panton.

The Doughboys huffed and puffed in search of a winner, but couldn't find one.

Jake Stone's side remain eighth in the Midlands Division table, three points adrift of fifth-placed Long Eaton and the play-off places.