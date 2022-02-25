Mills will have Corby Town ready for their return to action

Corby Town manager Gary Mills

By the time Corby Town step out to play at Sporting Khalsa tomorrow (Saturday), it will have been a full 17 days since they were last in match action.

It was back on February 9 that the Steelmen claimed a fine 4-2 victory at Cambridge City in the Northern Premier League Midlands.

However, that has been followed by a blank weekend and then last Saturday’s postponed clash with Histon, which suffered the same fate as many matches as the heavy rain left the Steel Park pitch waterlogged.

It’s been a frustrating period for boss Gary Mills and his players but Mills insists his team will be ready to go when they finally return to action.

“It is frustrating,” the Corby boss said.

“Coming off the back of a good win at Cambridge, you want to go again and we have not been able to do that.

“It’s not been ideal but it is what it is and we just have to make sure that when that whistle goes on Saturday that we are switched on after such a long break.

“The situation sums up a frustrating season for us but every so often seasons like this happen but you have to stay strong, learn from it and get through it.

“The game against Histon was going to be a big one but now we have got into an away game at Sporting Khalsa who did play and got a good result at the weekend (a 3-1 win at Bedworth United).

“But we will be ready. The lads have been full of it in training since the game at Cambridge and we have to take that into the game on Saturday.”