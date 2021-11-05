Mills urges Steelmen to be more 'ruthless'

Callum Westwood, who rejoined Corby Town last week, was in the thick of the action in last weekend's FA Trophy defeat to Banbury United. Pictures by Jim Darrah

Gary Mills knows Corby Town need to show a more ruthless side if they are to push themselves up the Northern Premier League Midlands table.

And the Steelmen boss is also hoping to have his key men available for what looks to be a tricky month ahead.

Corby turned in a decent display at Steel Park last weekend but Mills was frustrated to see chances go begging as they were edged out 1-0 by higher-ranked Banbury United, who maintained their unbeaten record so far this season.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Corby midfielder Jude Brittain holds off Banbury's Jay Williams at Steel Park last Saturday

The Steelmen were without the experienced duo of Gary Mulligan and Elliot Sandy due to injuries while Lewis White was withdrawn at half-time.

Mills believes Mulligan and Sandy are both “50-50” to be fit for tomorrow's (Saturday) tough trip to fourth-placed Ilkeston Town while Corby will be without Steve Diggin who was sent off in the Trophy loss to Banbury.

It all adds up to frustration for Mills, who described this season so far as the “weirdest” he has been involved in.

“I thought we were excellent on Saturday,” the Corby boss said.

“We had the better chances, we hit the crossbar twice with one of them bouncing down on the line and I thought we were very good considering we had to shift players around again.

“But it was a good performance from us and I think everyone in the ground realised that.

“Obviously the result matters more than the performance, I get that. But we played against a side who haven’t lost this season and we should have beaten them, we should have taken our chances.

“It was the same against Chasetown, if we had taken our chances we would have won the game.

“So we have to start being a bit more ruthless with the chances we are creating.

“It’s been one of the weirdest seasons I have been involved in.

“I don’t think there have been many occasions where I have put the same team out in successive matches and it has been challenging.

“From one week to the next we have had important players missing and we have had to play players in positions that are foreign to them.

“We haven’t won games that I would have liked us to and sometimes there are reasons for that.

“You have to overcome the challenges and we haven’t been able to so far.

“We will have to see whether Elliot and Gary are going to be fit for the weekend but it’s 50-50 on that at the moment.

“It’s a big month for the club, an important month and I need those players to be available and hopefully that will be the case.”

This weekend’s trip to Ilkeston is followed by a rearranged home clash with Sutton Coldfield Town next Wednesday night.

Ilkeston are the top scorers in the league so far having scored 40 goals in 13 matches while they are just a point behind the top three clubs.

Mills added: “You have to be solid in every game but the stats prove they (Ilkeston) have scored more goals than any other team in the league at the moment.

“They have picked up some good results and it’s another 4G pitch that we have to go and play on so that’s an extra challenge.