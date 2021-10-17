Mills rues early goals as Steelmen slip to defeat

Gary Mills looked far from impressed during Corby Town's 4-2 defeat at Coleshill Town. Pictures by Jim Darrah

Gary Mills was left furious with a slow start, which ultimately led to Corby Town suffering a 4-2 at Coleshill Town in the Northern Premier League Midlands.

The Steelmen found themselves 2-0 down inside eight minutes to two Kai Tonge goals and it was 3-0 to the hosts when Sam Moore struck after 56 minutes.

Corby did launch a fightback with James Clifton scoring twice but Moore wrapped things up late on for Coleshill.

The Steelmen fell behind to this early goal

The defeat - Corby’s fifth of the season - has left Mills’ team in mid-table.

And the manager said: ““The game has been made difficult after eight minutes, you can’t start a game like that and concede two, in my opinion, sloppy goals and expect to come away with something.

“The next goal when it was 2-0 was always going to be important and they got it but we showed some heart to get it back to 3-2.

“We had a couple of half chances to level it up but we were chasing the game and we were chasing it after eight minutes.

James Clifton heads back to the centre circle after pulling a goal back for Corby

“It wasn’t good enough. I take full responsibility for it all but it’s not acceptable to come here and lose 4-2.

“We were right back to allowing teams to put crosses in the box and putting the ball in our net.

“Some of the lads have to look and learn from the likes of Elliot Sandy, Gary Mulligan and James Clifton - the older brigade - because week in, week out they are our best players.

“The younger element need to help the more experienced players at this moment in time because, without them, we would have lost by even more.

“This was a big game for us because we have to show we can go and get ourselves into the top 10.

“But we find ourselves in the bottom half of the league still so there’s a hell of a lot of work to do.

“We missed Lewis White again and we had to change things around again which we have had to do too many times.

“But we have to deal with that. We have to be good enough to deal with it.”