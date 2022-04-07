Mills hopes Corby Town can strike back at home

Curtis Hartley battles with a Loughborough Dynamo opponent during Corby Town's 2-1 defeat last weekend. Picture by Jim Darrah

The Steelmen’s six-match unbeaten run was ended in a 2-1 defeat at Loughborough Dynamo last Saturday, much to the manager’s disappointment.

Just four games remain in what has been a frustrating Northern Premier League Midlands campaign for Corby.

Two of those are at home, the first of which is against Shepshed Dynamo on Saturday with the other being an Easter Monday clash with Northamptonshire rivals Daventry Town.

And Mills will be seeking a response from his players as he bids to give the club’s supporters something to cheer about as the end of the campaign approaches.

“Nothing ever changes in football,” the Corby manager said.

“They say that good teams bounce straight back after a defeat so we will see how good we are on Saturday.

“We had a good following at Loughborough, the loyal fans have stuck with us and I was disappointed for them.

“That’s gone now. We have to bounce back for them at home this weekend.

“The support we have had at home has been unbelievable with the season we have had.

“We have two games left there and it would be great to see them come along for those games and it would be great if we can finish off with two victories at home.”

Mills was still clearly frustrated by the manner of Corby’s loss at Loughborough.

They took the lead through Jordan O’Brien but the hosts hit back with a free-kick and a penalty to secure all three points.

“I have been delighted with the players recently but I was just disappointed with the way we lost the game on Saturday,” he added.

“In my opinion, it was one of the best we have played over the last couple of months and we gave the game away.

“If you lose because the other team is better than you then you have to accept that but to lose that game in the manner we did wasn’t right.

“We played well but I was disappointed with the way we lost it.”

The Steelmen dropped to 15th place in the table as a result of last Saturday’s loss.