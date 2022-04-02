Mills 'flummoxed' as Corby Town's unbeaten run ends

Gary Mills gives some instructions to Joe Curtis during Corby Town's 2-1 defeat at Loughborough Dynamo. Pictures by Jim Darrah

The Steelmen looked like they would be maintaining their recent good form in the Northern Premier League Midlands when Jordan O’Brien gave them the lead.

But the hosts hit back to level and then goalkeeper Ben Heath conceded a penalty, which was duly converted and proved to be enough for Dynamo.

Corby manager Mills felt his team created enough to merit at least a point and he was left struggling to work out how the Steelmen let the points get away from them.

Jordan O'Brien shows his delight after he gave the Steelmen the lead

“I am very disappointed,” the Steelmen boss, who had led his team on an encouraging run of form over the past few weeks, said.

“We started the game well in the first 20 minutes.

“They have had two shots and one was a penalty. With their first goal, I don’t know how it’s got to our back post and then Ben (Heath) has put his arm on one of their lads and given the penalty away.

“There’s not been many games in my career where I have been in the opposition’s box so many times and not been able to put the ball in the back of the net.

“We got in behind them but we just needed that bit of composure and quality.

"The players were confident and we went 1-0 up but two very poor goals have cost us. It’s a hard one to explain.

“I am a bit flummoxed as to how we have lost the game. They haven’t won it, we have lost it. It’s happened and we have to move on to the next game.

“I am disappointed, it’s the end of a good run we have been on and it’s happened when we have probably had more chances in one game than the rest put together.”