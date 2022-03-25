Mills delighted with the spirit of in-form Corby Town

Joe Curtis celebrates with the Corby Town fans after he scored in the 3-1 win at Soham Town Rangers last weekend. Picture by Jim Darrah

The Steelmen’s revival in recent weeks has seen them put together a five-match unbeaten sequence with their latest success being a 3-1 victory at Soham Town Rangers last Saturday, courtesy of an own-goal and strikes from Joe Curtis and James Clifton.

A seven-game losing streak at the back end of last year put paid to any hopes of reaching the Northern Premier League Midlands play-offs.

Mills is adamant that key players missing at key moments in the campaign played a part in that but, as the Steelmen prepare to host play-off chasing Carlton Town this weekend, the Corby boss has praised the players for the way they have responded recently.

“We were almost down to a basic 11 again on Saturday but they are getting the job done,” Mills said.

“It’s nice. We have got the right habit at the moment.

“I am the manager and there are things I might have done a bit differently at times.

“I’m not saying that it’s the total reason why we haven’t had the season we wanted but being without key players at times when we needed them has played a major part in it.

“It’s cost us the chance of doing better this season but it’s happened.

“What has been good is the way the players have stuck in there over the last few weeks.

“The dressing-room has been good, I think everybody needs to know that. All the way through this, there hasn’t been any fingers being pointed and any blaming of other people.