Mills delighted as the goals flow for Corby Town

James Clifton scored Corby Town's fifth goal just before half-time in their 6-1 thrashing of Histon at Steel Park. Pictures by Jim Darrah

The Steelmen demolished struggling Histon 6-1 at Steel Park to all-but end any lingering concerns over relegation in the Northern Premier League Midlands this season.

It followed on from a 4-2 win at Cambridge City and a 3-3 draw at Sporting Khalsa and the goals came from all areas with forwards Sam Moore and Connor Furey on target while midfielder James Clifton and central defender Lewis White both scored twice.

And Mills was delighted with the emphatic manner of the success as the Steelmen moved well clear of trouble.

Connor Furey celebrates in style after he scored the Steelmen's fourth goal

“It was nice to make that gap 15 points with eight games to go and it was great to win in that manner,” the Steelmen boss said.

“In the last six weeks we have had virtually everyone available, although we had Elliot missing today due to his suspension.

“But the biggest thing is we have kept the same shape for the last six games.

“Through the season we have been playing a five and then a four and it’s not right.

Sam Moore was on target in Corby's big win

“But the lads all know their jobs now, they don’t want me talking them through it.

“It’s a good shape that we play and if you play it well then it’s hard to break down and it does create chances like we did today.

“I am very pleased. In the last three games we have scored four, then three and now six.

“It’s great to score a lot of goals and that’s very pleasing.

“I have been with teams before when you are relying on your main striker to score but, at the minute, we look like scoring from most areas of the pitch whether that’s set-pieces or general play.

“James Clifton is a good example. He has got himself in the box a couple of times and scored twice. He’s got that in him.