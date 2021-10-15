Mills believes the time is now for his Steelmen

Corby Town manager Gary Mills

Gary Mills believes the time has come for Corby Town to go and show they belong in the upper echelons of the Northern Premier League Midlands.

Having made a slow start to their league campaign, there have been signs just recently that the Steelmen are beginning to click into gear.

Their last five league matches have earned them 10 points while they have kept clean sheets in four of them to leave them sitting in mid-table.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But boss Mills knows two big tests are now coming up for his team.

They head to fifth-placed Coleshill Town tomorrow (Saturday) before hosting Chasetown, who are currently second, at Steel Park next weekend.

“Coleshill are a top five side and that’s where we should be,” Mills said.

“For reasons early on, without trying to make excuses, we weren’t able to be as strong as we could be and we didn’t pick up the results we wanted.

“But we have picked up and it’s now a chance for us to go to Coleshill and show that we are a side who can be up there and get promoted this season.

“We have Coleshill this weekend and then Chasetown at home next week and it’s two tests against teams who are above us.

“I know we are capable of going and winning these games but it’s alright me saying it, it’s about time now that we go and show people that Corby are a team to be looked at. It’s up to us to go and do it.”

Two goals each from James Clifton and Steve Diggin and one from Jordan O’Brien earned Corby a 5-3 victory over league rivals Histon in the second qualifying round of the Buildbase FA Trophy last Saturday.

And their reward in Monday’s draw for the third qualifying round was a mouth-watering home clash with Banbury United, who are flying high and unbeaten in the Southern League Premier Central so far this season, on Saturday, October 30.

But Mills believes that’s a game his team and the Corby supporters can really look forward to.

“When we got through to the second qualifying round of the FA Cup we probably got one of the toughest draws we could get away at Boston United and we have been dealt another tough draw in the FA Trophy but I think it’s a good one,” he added.

“Banbury are unbeaten so far but we are at home and we are getting better and stronger game-by-game so by the time that comes around, I hope we will have picked up a couple more results and we will go and make a game of it.

“The atmosphere on Saturday was great and all credit to our supporters, it’s fantastic that they keep coming.

“I think they watched a good cup tie at the weekend and it was great that we got through.

“It’s a good competition and at some stage you have to play teams who are at a higher level than you and we have got it quite early.