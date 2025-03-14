Matlock delight as they snap up 'one of the most exciting talents outside of the EFL' in Isiah Noel-Williams

Isiah Noel-Williams has joined Matlock Town for an undisclosed fee (Picture: Peter Short)

Matlock Town have announced the signing of Kettering Town's Isiah Noel-Williams for an undisclosed fee, labelling the attacking midfielder 'one of the most exciting talents outside of the EFL'.

It was confirmed on Thursday that Noel-Williams had left Latimer Park, with the player announcing his departure on social media before the club followed up with confirmation that he had left.

Fellow Step 3 club Matlock then announced the 'major coup' of signing the 22-year-old, and they will be hoping he can help them avoid relegation from the Pitching-In Northern Premier League Premier Division.

The Gladiators are currently fourth bottom in the table, one point and place away from safety, and they are delighted to have captured the signing of Noel-Williams, who has left a club chasing a title for one battling to avoid the drop.

A club statement read: "Matlock Town are pleased to announce the signing of 22-year-old attacking midfielder Isiah Noel-Williams from Kettering Town for an undisclosed fee.

"Isiah earned national plaudits during the Poppies' Emirates FA Cup run this season, and can only be described as one of the most exciting talents outside of the EFL.

"His signature is a major coup for the Gladiators.

"Isiah has signed a deal with the Gladiators until the end of the 2025/26 season, with an option for a further year, and was enticed and excited by the project laid out by the club.

"Welcome to the Gladiators, Isiah!"

Noel-Williams, who joined the Poppies from Cheshunt last summer and scored 11 goals on 35 appearances, is set to make his debut for Matlock on Saturday when they travel to relegation rivals Bamber Bridge.