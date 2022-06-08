Mahoney steps down as Kettering Town chairman

David Mahoney has stepped down as chairman of Kettering Town. Picture by Peter Short

The news was confirmed by the club last night as Mahoney resigned from the club’s board along with secretary Neil Griffin and director Ian Martin.

Ian Hopewell has been appointed to the board but, as it stands, the Poppies, who are owned by Ritchie Jeune, are currently without a chairman.

Mahoney, who has been at the forefront of things at Latimer Park as Kettering have risen back up to Step 2, wrote a farewell message to supporters following the confirmation of his departure.

He said: “The first thing I want to say is ‘thank you’.

“Thank you to Ritchie for trusting me with his club, thank you to the board for working with me over the past five years or so, thank you to my family for supporting me and thank you to every Poppies fan – your passion is amazing.

“It was so easy to say ‘yes’ to Ritchie when he put the proposition to me of becoming chairman, and it has been so hard to accept that the time is right for a change.

“But the time is right to step down and pass the reins back.

“And to avoid any confusion or speculation, this is 100 per cent my decision, it has been a hard one that I needed to make for myself and my family and one that has been brewing for several months.

“I remember one fan telling me that ‘the Poppies will get under your skin’ and boy were they right. I don’t think a day has passed when the club hasn’t been on my lips, in my head or in my heart and something tells me that won’t change for a long time, if ever, although I’m sure my inbox will be a lot quieter.

“The final outcome of this season was gut wrenching but please don’t lose sight of what has been achieved over the past few years.

“We have achieved promotion, we have won cups and achieved a top 10 finish in our first full season back in the National League North.

“We have improved Latimer Park beyond recognition, successfully passed multiple ground gradings and started the project to secure a new home in Kettering. And there’s more to come.

“I know you will give the incoming people the support they need to lead the club forward because you gave it to me and I will be forever grateful for that.

“I am not going to ramble on, I just want to make sure everyone knows how much this club means to me, how proud I am to have been its chairman for a short period of its history, how much I have enjoyed getting to know you all and how hard this decision has been.

“Hopefully I will be allowed to pop along as a fan in the months and years ahead.