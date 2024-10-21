Magnificent seven for Corby Town as lethal Toll leads the way with a hat-trick

Fletcher Toll celebrates one of his three goals (Picture: Jim Darrah)

Corby Town boss Gary Setchell hailed his side’s ‘special performance’ as Long Eaton United were thrashed 7-0 at Steel Park on Saturday.

Fletcher Toll led the way with a hat-trick, while there was also a late double for the fit-again Reuben Marshall and singles for Northampton Town loanee Neo Dobson and Callum Milne.

An explosive start to the game saw the Steelmen 4-0 up inside 23 minutes, with Long Eaton simply having no answer to the questions posed to them by a rampant home side.

The win means Corby stay in second place in the Pitching-In Northern Premier League Midlands Division table, two points adrift of top dogs Quorn, who were 3-0 winners at Coleshill Town.

Neo Dobson opened the scoring in the second minute (Picture: Jim Darrah)

“It was a long-time coming, but that was a special performance,” a delighted Setchell told @corbytownfc.

“I have said to people we have been efficient rather than spectacular, but on Saturday for the first 20-or-so minutes we were spectacular and 4-0 up against a good side.

“Long Eaton never got going, and we didn’t let them get going, and the difference between that performance and the Quorn performance (Corby lost 2-0) is that we actually had people at the top of the pitch.

“We had injuries against Quorn, and as you can see when you get our forwards all back and firing they are a handful.”

Fletcher Toll slots the ball home (Picture: Jim Darrah)

The Steelmen are quickly back in action on Tuesday when they travel to Anstey Nomads.

Nomads are currently down in 11th place, but have five games in hand on Corby, and Setchell believes this clash is going to be one of the toughest his team will face all season.

“We now go into the Anstey game full of confidence,” said Setchell.

“I have said to the boys, when we take a bad loss we park it, and if you have a really good win you have to park that as well because for me, Anstey away is the toughest fixture in the calendar.

Fletcher Toll is mobbed after completing his hat-trick (Picture: Jim Darrah)

“They were outstanding last season and unlucky not to get promoted against two powerhouses in Spalding and Harborough, and they are the benchmark.”

Tuesday’s match is only the third home league game Nomads have played so far this season.