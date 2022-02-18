Lingering concerns over the drop can be ended for Corby Town

Peter Abimbola has returned to Northampton Town after a successful work experience loan stint at Corby Town. Picture by Jim Darrah

Gary Mills knows any lingering concerns about being drawn right into the relegation dogfight can be dispelled if Corby Town can beat Histon at Steel Park on Saturday.

The Steelmen are currently 12 points clear of this weekend’s opponents, who sit in the relegation play-off position and third from bottom, with 10 games to go.

Mills will be looking for his team to follow up on their last outing, which saw them claim a fine 4-2 success at Cambridge City last Wednesday.

And he insists the main focus is ensuring Corby finish a frustrating campaign on a high note.

“We got ourselves into the relegation area and we are still in there,” the Steelmen boss said.

“If you look at it from a winning point of view, we could be 15 points clear of Histon at 5pm on Saturday or they could be nine points behind us.

“It’s a big game for us against a team who picked up a point against the league leaders (Histon drew 0-0 with Ilkeston Town) last Saturday.

“But I have been pleased with our performances over the last few weeks.

“There’s always room for improvement, of course there is, but we have been good for the last few weeks without getting the points we deserve.

“That’s got to continue on Saturday. We know there is going to be no cups or promotion at the end of the season but what I do know is that in football, whatever situation you are in, you have to go and do everything you can.

“For us, that is to go and finish a disappointing and frustrating season well.”

The Steelmen will be without Northampton Town starlet Peter Abimbola after he returned to Sixfields ahead of last weekend and was on the bench for the 0-0 draw at Port Vale in Sky Bet League Two on Saturday.

Abimbola performed well during his work experience spell at Steel Park and Mills added: “We have lost Peter, he’s gone back to Northampton and he was on the bench for the first-team at Port Vale last Saturday.

“He has done extremely well for us and I am pleased for him, obviously. But I am not pleased we have lost him!

“That’s football. We knew the situation. But I am really pleased because I think the lad has got a good future ahead of him.

“Forget what ability he has, I just really liked his attitude. He got on with the job for us.”