Lavery targeting FA Trophy progress as he calls on Poppies to maintain intensity

Kettering Town boss Richard Lavery (Picture: Peter Short)

In-form Kettering Town turn their attentions to the FA Trophy on Saturday, and boss Richard Lavery doesn't want to see any let-up in intensity or desire from his players.

The Poppies have enjoyed a brilliant run of just one defeat in their past 11 matches in all competitions.

It has ensured they have moved up to third and in title contention in the Pitching-In Southern League Premier Central table, and also carried them into the Fourth Qualifying Round of the FA Cup, where they will travel to play Farsley Celtic for a place in the first round proper.

Now it is another cup competition to contend with as the Poppies host Gainsborough Trinity at Latimer Park in the Isuzu FA Trophy third qualifying round this weekend.

And it is a game that Lavery is targeting to grab more success.

"I want to win every game and keep the run going," the Poppies boss told the Kettering Town YouTube channel.

"I think that is one loss in 11, so I just want to keep that going.

"We are down to the bare bones, we have Wes York out, Kai (Fifield) out, I've got Dev (Kelly-Evans) out and those three players would all probably start.

"So if we can get them back then I think we have a decent squad."

Gainsborough also play at Step 3, the same as the Poppies, and they currently sit 17th in Pitching-In Northern Premier League Premier Division, with three wins and six defeats in their opening 11 fixtures.

Like Kettering, they were winners in the FA Cup last weekend, seeing off hosts Darlington 2-1, so confidence will be high ahead of their trip to Northamptonshire.

Another big crowd is expected at Latimer Park, and Lavery was once again quick to praise the support following a large away following at St Ives on Saturday.

"The fans are class, and I say it every week about them because they are brilliant," said the Poppies boss.

"There were probably 400 or 500 there on Saturday and I take my hat off to them, they come home and away week in, week out."

Meanwhile, it has been confirmed the Poppies’ FA Cup trip next weekend will NOT be played at Farsley’s home ground.

Celtic are in the process of installing a 4G playing surface at their Citadel Stadium, and had hoped it would be ready in time for the Cup encounter.

But that has proven to not be the case, and the match will now be played at the home of Northern Premier League Guiseley.

So the clash will still be played next Saturday (Oct 12, 3pm) but will now be staged six miles north of Farsley at Nethermoor Park.

Farsley have so far only played one home game this season, and that was staged at Alfreton Town’s Impact Arena Stadium.