Lavery relieved as 'leggy' Kettering Town fight back to secure crucial win at Bromsgrove

Nile Ranger celebrates his equalising goal at Bromsgrove on Tuesday (Picture: Peter Short)

Kettering Town boss Richard Lavery was relieved just to get the win from his side's trip to Bromsgrove Sporting on Tuesday night, admitting his players looked weary from their FA Cup exploits at the weekend.

The Poppies made the long trip to Guiseley to see off National League North side Farsley Celtic on Saturday, setting up a high-profile first round clash at county neighbours Northampton Town in the first round next month.

After the excitement of Monday night’s Cup draw, they were on road again on Tuesday as they headed to Brosmgrove in the Pitching-In Southern League Premier Central, and fought back from going a goal down to win 2-1 thanks to strikes from Nile Ranger and new signing Jonny Edwards.

The result saw the Poppies rise to second in the table and to within a point of leaders Bedford Town with two games in hand, and Lavery said he was delighted with the outcome, if not his team's showing.

Nile Ranger scored the equaliser at Bromsgrove on Tuesday (Picture: Peter Short)

"We haven't played well at all, and I think we looked tired from Saturday which took a lot out of us, but I am happy with three points," said the Poppies boss.

"The players were leggy, but this is our bread and butter.

"We are going to go out of the FA Cup at some point, so we have 40-odd games of the season where this is where we belong.

"We have to take maximum points when we come to places like this."

Jonny Edwatds slots home the winning penalty at Bromsgove (Picture: Peter Short)

Edwards was signed from St Ives Town on Monday, and made an instant impact after replacing the injured Ranger at half-time.

He scored the winner from penalty spot and could have had others, with Lavery adding: "Jonny could have had more as their keeper had a great game.

"He has pulled off three or four worldies, and I don't know how he has done that.

"It could have been more, but I will take the 2-1 and the three points. I am not really happy with the performance, but it's a win."

The Poppies now face two home games in the space of three days.

On Saturday they host AFC Sudbury at Latimer Park and then next Tuesday they entertain Stourbridge.

Quotes courtesy of Peter Short