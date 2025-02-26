Lavery 'happy with a point' as injury-hit Kettering Town draw a blank against title rivals Halesowen

Kettering Town were left frustrated as they drew 0-0 with Halesowen on Tuesday (Picture: Peter Short)

Boss Richard Lavery insisted he was pleased to come away with a point after Kettering Town drew 0-0 with title rivals Halesowen Town at Latimer Park on Tuesday night.

The result saw the Poppies slip to fourth in the Pitching-In Southern League Premier Central, and the gap to them and leaders Bedford Town is now five points, with Kettering still having three games in hand.

Things are getting tight at the top, with Kettering's poor form in 2025 - losing five of their nine matches to date and claiming just 10 points out of a possible 27 - meaning they have slipped down the table.

But Lavery felt it was a point gained against Halesowen considering his team's injury issues.

"It was a game of limited chances," the Poppies boss told the Kettering Town YouTube channel.

I am happy with a point with the injuries we had, because I was down to the bare bones on the bench.

"There were a few injured players I had to put on the bench. Jonny (Edwards) pulled up in the warm-up, Tyree (Wilson) was probably 60-40, and Terell (Pennant) wasn't well.

"So I was limited and I was more than pleased with a point and I thought the lads did well on a bad pitch.

"Halesowen edged the first half and I think we edged the second, and I think with 10 minutes to go we could have won it.

"Wes (York) had a great chance, and I thought when he came on he caused mayhem up there because he does what he does, he puts himself about and runs the channels."

In a game of few scoring opportunities, the Poppies, who missed the chance to go top when they were beaten 3-1 at Bedford on Friday night, were shot-shy in attack, and Lavery accepts the lack of goals is becoming an issue for his team.

"We didn't create a lot," said Lavery. "I thought we looked solid all round the park without being clinical up top, and we were a bit like that on Friday as well.

"It is food for thought and I don't need to be told that because I know it myself."

The Poppies are back on the road on Saturday when they travel to sixth-placed Leiston.