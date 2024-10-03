Late agony for Steelmen as Students steal a share of the spoils at Steel Park
The Steelmen looked to be on their way to an eighth win of the campaign as Fletcher Toll fired them into a 51st-minute lead, the striker netting his 11th goal of a very productive season.
It was an advantage Corby held on to until three minutes from time, when Loughborough, who began the night in the relegation zone, levelled through a strike from substitute Hussein Issa.
The result is a big blow for boss Gary Setchell, as his side were also held to a 1-1 draw on Saturday at Coventry Sphinx.
The Steelmen remain unbeaten in the league and top of the table, but their advantage over second-placed Walsall Wood is now down to four points, and the west midlands side also have a game in hand.
The two sides meet in what should be a humdinger of a clash at Steel Park this Saturday (ko 3pm).
Third-placed Quorn are seven points back, but have three games in hand, and Corby host them next Wednesday night.
It is shaping up to be a crucial week for Setchell and his players.
