Kettering Town’s effort appreciated by boss Culverhouse

Kettering Town boss Ian Culverhouse shakes hands with Gateshead player-manager Mike Williamson following the 1-1 draw at Latimer Park on Saturday. Pictures by Peter Short

The Poppies held league leaders Gateshead to a 1-1 draw at Latimer Park and, in turn, did a favour for second-placed Northamptonshire neighbours Brackley Town who won 2-0 at Darlington to close the gap between them and the table-toppers to two points in the Vanarama National League North.

For Kettering, however, it was another point towards their unlikely bid for a play-off place.

They remain in the final play-off spot for the time being, although they could be overtaken when York City and Alfreton Town play their games in hand tomorrow (Tuesday) night.

Callum Stead in action for the Poppies

However, it’s all set up for a thrilling climax with Kettering, who have lost just once in the last nine games, now gearing up for a bank holiday weekend double-header which sees them face a tough trip to third-placed AFC Fylde on Saturday before Alfreton come to Latimer Park for the last home game of the season on Monday.

But Culverhouse was left impressed with another gutsy performance from his players on Saturday as they stayed right in the hunt for an extended campaign.

“We started the game ever so well,” the Poppies boss said.

“And then we got a bit raggy. They got the ball down well and played between us and our distances got big.

“We banked up in the second half and it takes away an attacking threat in a sense but it makes us a lot more secure.

“They played a lot in front of us and any diagonals they tried to hit, we coped with them.

“Everyone talks about the surface and that did come into play but it’s always the same for both sides.

“I just thought we were very good at keeping them at bay in the second half and that was the plan.

“I was really pleased with the boys, they put in a hell of an effort again.

“To play like that against a very good side who will probably go on and win the league, it’s very commendable.