Kettering Town squander an early lead as Boston United hit back

Jordan Burrow turns away to celebrate after heading home what proved to be the winner for Boston United in the 3-2 win at Kettering Town. Pictures by Peter Short

Boston United staged a fine fightback as Kettering Town squandered a 2-0 lead before eventually losing out 3-2 at Latimer Park.

The Poppies roared into that 2-0 advantage inside seven minutes but the Pilgrims battled back to level in the first half before Jordan Burrow’s second-half header ultimately secured all three points.

Kettering couldn’t have asked for a better start as captain Connor Kennedy stole in at the back post to head home a wicked free-kick delivery from Alex Brown.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Connor Kennedy celebrates after heading Kettering Town into an early lead against Boston United

And that lead was doubled after seven minutes when Jordon Crawford took a high ball down beautifully in the area before beating Marcus Dewhurst with a fine finish into the far corner.

Dewhurst made a decent save to deny Gerry McDonagh and that proved to be a turning point as Boston pulled a goal back with their first attempt on target.

Danny Elliott delivered a low cross in from the left and Paul Green produced a late run before finishing well past Jackson Smith.

Just six minutes later, it was 2-2 and there was little Smith could do as Joe Leesley unleashed a fine left-footed strike into the bottom corner after good work from the impressive Green.

Kettering goalkeeper Jackson Smith is beaten by Paul Green's finish for Boston's first goal

Things settled down after that but Kettering looked the more likely with Dewhurst producing a fine save to deny Crawford after he turned well in the box while Kennedy was just off target with another effort.

The second half didn’t quite live up to the first but it was Boston who grabbed what proved to be the winner midway through the second period.

Leesley delivered a corner from the right and Burrow was unchallenged as he sent a thumping header into the net, much to the delight of the healthy travelling band of supporters.