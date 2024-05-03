Ritchie Jeune has sold Kettering Town FC (Picture: Peter Short)

The club announced on Friday that Ritchie Jeune's 100 per cent shareholding has been sold to Nadim Akhtar, who hails from Watford.

Akhtar, known as George, will take over the Poppies with immediate effect, with the club announcing there will be a fans' forum with the new owner 'in due course'.

Jeune, who stepped down from his role as chairman last May, has been looking for a buyer for the club for the past 12 months, and has now found the person he believes is the right man for the job.

"There were a number of parties interested and I met with each one personally," said Jeune.

"Finding an owner whom will have the long term good of the club at heart was a key driver for me, after all handing the baton over to a new custodian is the last part of any owner's legacy.

"The new owners I am sure will bring new passion and ideas to the club, they have a drive and desire to achieve but also respect the long proud history of the club.

"I hope like I will, that fans will get behind and support them as they start the next chapter in the club’s existence."

Looking back on his tenure as the Poppies owner, Jeune added: “It has been an absolute honour to have played a part in the 152-year history of this fantastic club.

"When I took over the betting odds were, it was dead and buried, but we proved so many people wrong and have continued to do so over the last 10 years.