Kettering Town snap up midfielder Keaton

Keaton Ward puts pen to paper alongside Kettering Town manager Lee Glover. Picture courtesy of Poppies Media

The 22-year-old was released by Mansfield Town this summer but will now be plying his trade at Latimer Park next season.

Ward is familiar to the Vanarama National League North having spent time on loan at AFC Telford United last season and he featured for the Bucks in their 2-2 draw at Kettering in February.

Ward joins Jordan Graham, Lewis White and Ben Toseland in agreeing to sign for the Poppies this summer while Mansfield centre-half George Cooper will be returning to Latimer Park on loan.