Kettering Town sign striker Deacon from AFC Rushden & Diamonds

Ty Deacon, pictured celebrating one of his two goals in the 2-1 win at Barwell last weekend, has left AFC Rushden & Diamonds to sign for Kettering Town. Picture courtesy of Hawkins Images

Kettering Town have signed striker Ty Deacon from Northamptonshire neighbours AFC Rushden & Diamonds.

The frontman has swapped Hayden Road for Latimer Park after the Poppies made a seven-day approach for him last week.

The move continues an impressive and rapid rise up the ranks for Deacon, who has played a key role in Diamonds’ surge into the play-off places in the Southern League Premier Central.

Signed by Diamonds on November 1 last year, Deacon has since scored 10 goals in all competitions for the club with his first being against Kettering in the quarter-finals of the NFA Hillier Senior Cup.

His last goals for Diamonds came last week as he scored twice in the 2-1 victory at Barwell, which sent them into the top five for the first time this season.

Deacon had scored 11 goals in all competitions for Aylesbury United before he signed for Diamonds but his displays have had clubs at a higher level on alert.

And the Poppies have made their move to bolster their frontline as they bid to maintain their impressive campaign in the Vanarama National League North, which currently sees them in the play-off places ahead of tomorrow’s (Saturday) home clash with York City.

Deacon isn’t the only new arrival at Latimer Park, however.

The Poppies have also signed 20-year-old midfielder Jack Smith on loan from Sky Bet League Two side Stevenage for the rest of the season.

Smith signed a new deal with Stevenage last summer after a standout first campaign in professional football in which he made 25 league appearances and was named as the club’s young player of the season.

He’s made eight appearances in all competitions for Stevenage in the current campaign.

Both Deacon and Smith are set to be included in the Poppies’ squad for tomorrow’s clash and their additions come after three departures from Latimer Park this week.