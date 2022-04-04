Kettering Town reduce admission prices for York City clash
Kettering Town have reduced their admission prices for tomorrow (Tuesday) night’s big home clash with York City.
The original match between the two clubs at Latimer Park in February was postponed at the 11th hour due to a waterlogged pitch with fans already heading to or inside the ground when the decision was made.
The two teams, who are both in contention for a play-off place in the Vanarama National League North, are now ready to collide in the re-arranged match at Latimer Park tomorrow (7.45pm) kick-off.
And, after the inconvenience caused by February’s postponement, the Poppies have now confirmed that admission will be reduced for everyone attending tomorrow evening.
The prices for the game will be £10 for adults, £6 for concessions (over-60s and students) and £1 for under-18s.
Season tickets are valid as normal and it will be pay on the gate for both home and away fans.