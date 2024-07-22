Kettering Town on the road first up as they are handed testing start to new campaign

Kettering Town boss Richard Lavery (Picture: Peter Short)

New owner Nadim Akhtar will have to wait a little longer to see Latimer Park rocking under his stewardship, with Kettering Town starting their Pitching-In Southern League Premier Campaign away to Halesowen.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Poppies enjoyed a rare away victory at the Yeltz last season, with a late strike from Sam Bennett gaining the men in red a vital three points.

After a trip to the west Midlands, Kettering host big-spending Spalding United under the lights on the Tuesday night and then welcome Stratford Town four days later.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fans won’t have to wait long to lock horns with Step Three newbies and local rivals Market Harborough – Latimer Park the venue on Bank Holiday Monday (26th August) with the return fixture across the border on New Year’s Day.

Kettering will also host Boxing Day football for the first time in eight seasons with Biggleswade Town the visitors.

Before any league action can take place, Richard Lavery’s men still have several crucial pre-season friendlies to complete their preparations.

First Five Fixtures: Sat 10th Aug: Halesowen Town (A); Tue 13th Aug: Spalding United (H); Sat 17th Aug: Stratford Town (H); Sat 24th Aug: Hitchin Town (A); Mon 26th Aug: Harborough Town (H)

The full fixture list can be viewed at x.com/KTFCOfficial