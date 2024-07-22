Kettering Town on the road first up as they are handed testing start to new campaign
The Poppies enjoyed a rare away victory at the Yeltz last season, with a late strike from Sam Bennett gaining the men in red a vital three points.
After a trip to the west Midlands, Kettering host big-spending Spalding United under the lights on the Tuesday night and then welcome Stratford Town four days later.
Fans won’t have to wait long to lock horns with Step Three newbies and local rivals Market Harborough – Latimer Park the venue on Bank Holiday Monday (26th August) with the return fixture across the border on New Year’s Day.
Kettering will also host Boxing Day football for the first time in eight seasons with Biggleswade Town the visitors.
Before any league action can take place, Richard Lavery’s men still have several crucial pre-season friendlies to complete their preparations.
First Five Fixtures: Sat 10th Aug: Halesowen Town (A); Tue 13th Aug: Spalding United (H); Sat 17th Aug: Stratford Town (H); Sat 24th Aug: Hitchin Town (A); Mon 26th Aug: Harborough Town (H)
The full fixture list can be viewed at x.com/KTFCOfficial
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.