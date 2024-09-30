Kettering Town handed tough road trip in FA Cup fourth qualifying round

Luca Miller celebrates scoring Kettering Town's third goal against St Ives on Saturday (Picture: Peter Short)

Kettering Town have been given a tough away draw in the FA Cup Fourth Qualifying Round.

The Poppies are one more win away from claiming a place in the first round proper, but will have to beat Vanarama National League North opposition to do that.

The draw was made live on the Hawksbee & Jacobs show on Talksport on Monday afternoon, but it wasn't overly kind to Kettering who must hit the road again and go to Farsley Celtic.

Farsley are currently sitting 11th in National League North, having won four and lost four of their nine league games to date.

The match is currently pencilled in to be played on Saturday, October 12 at Farsley's Citadel Stadium, with a 3pm kick-off.

But the Celts have yet to play at home yet this season due to issues and delays with the installation of a 4G surface.

The club is hopeful work will be completed in time to host the Poppies, but if not then the venue will be changed.

The Poppies booked their place in the final qualifying round as they were 3-0 winners at fellow Southern League Premier Central side St Ives Town on Saturday.

The goals were all scored in the first half with Nile Ranger, Bruno Andrade and Luca Miller on the mark.