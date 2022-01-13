Kettering Town go viral as PM tweet catches Gary Neville's attention
The Poppies' tweet has been 'liked' over 26,000 times
Kettering Town's Twitter account was seen by thousands across the social media platform after they poked fun at Prime Minister Boris Johnson.
After Mr Johnson had issued a public apology in the House of Commons yesterday (Wednesday) in which he admitted attending a drinks party during lockdown in May, 2020, the Poppies' social media team took the opportunity to take a lighthearted shot at the situation.
Referencing their 1-0 defeat at Northamptonshire rivals Brackley Town in the Vanarama National League North on Tuesday evening, the club wrote on their Twitter account @KTFCOfficial: "We agree and understand that there have been rumours that we lost last night’s match.
"We, of course, could’ve done things differently, but would advise people to await the outcome of Sue Gray’s inquiry before jumping to any conclusions… #AfternoonPrimeMinister | #NN15 | #KTFC"
The tweet had been liked and retweeted a number of times before it caught the attention of former Manchester United and England right-back and top Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville, who has been outspoken in his criticism of the government in recent weeks.
Neville retweeted the tweet and also followed the club on the social media platform, which then ensured it went viral and was seen by thousands of people across the world.
Despite now having over 12,000 followers, the club's Twitter account is yet to be verified with a 'blue tick' by the platform.