Kettering Town all set for a reunion with Cox

Kettering Town manager Ian Culverhouse. Picture by Peter Short

Kettering Town are all set for a showdown with former manager Paul Cox at old rivals Boston United tomorrow (Saturday).

But Poppies boss Ian Culverhouse insists his sole focus is on ensuring his team deliver a “positive performance” at the Jakemans Community Stadium.

Cox resigned as Kettering manager to take over at Boston towards the end of last month with the Poppies moving quickly to install Culverhouse, who had been linked with the Pilgrims job himself, as his permanent successor.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Since then, Kettering have performed well and Tuesday’s 2-2 draw with AFC Telford United made it six games without defeat.

Cox, meanwhile, missed Boston’s 3-1 defeat at Kidderminster Harriers due to illness but both sides are in the hunt for a play-off place in the Vanarama National League North.

Kettering look set to be backed by a large army of fans at the weekend.

And when asked about the clash against the club’s former boss, current manager Culverhouse said: “That’s off the pitch stuff.

“We have to concentrate on trying to put in a positive performance and that’s what we will try to do. All the other stuff can take care of itself.

“We know we will be bringing a lot of fans there so we have to make a performance that they can be proud of.

“I hope we can go there, really enjoy it and put in a performance for the fans.

“It’s a lovely stadium so we will enjoy the occasion but we have to make sure we come back with a positive result.”