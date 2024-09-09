Keeper Jezeph sees red as Poppies suffer 'smash and grab' defeat at Royston

Kettering Town goalkeeper Dan Jezeph was red-carded for handling outside the penalty area (Pictures: Peter Short)

Kettering Town failed to score for the first time this term, allowing to Royston to ‘smash and grab’ their way to three points with a 1-0 win in a controversial match in north Hertfordshire.

‘Smash and grab’ were the words of Crows manager Chris Watters after the full time whistle, to describe a game where Kettering were by far the better side with the majority of possession, but were unable to create enough significant chances.

A subdued first half saw very little goalmouth action at either end.

Tiao Silva Nassunculo was released just inside the Kettering half on 17 minutes, baring down one-on-one against keeper Dan Jezeph, the latter winning the battle with a firm chest block to stop the shot heading goalwards.

Royston substitute and last defender Oluwakoyejo Dawodu was red-carded (Picture: Peter Short)

Wes York received Kettering's best chance of the half six minutes later but could only glance the ball over the bar after Tyree Wilson had burst towards the byline and sent into the area a decent cross.

Luca Miller tried a curling shot from 25 yards out with half-time approaching, but Tommy Dixon-Hodge gratefully received the ball with both hands and stalled for time to see out a quiet half of football.

The game burst into life just minutes after the restart. Royston Town were given a fortuitous corner despite a cross clearly deflecting off a white shirt on the edge of the Kettering area.

Harvey Beckett received the ball just yards from goal after the initial cross was not cleared by Kettering - the midfielder slammed home without any mistake.

Royston's Ben Weyman leaps higher against Wes Yorke (Picture: Peter Short)

On 51 minutes the game got even tougher for the Poppies.

A launched pass down field which was heading away from goal, bounced a little higher than expected by Jezeph who had by now rushed outside of his area to clear the danger.

The ball span up his leg and onto his outstretched hand giving referee Zak Demetriades no option but to show a straight red.

Defender Connor Johnson is not unfamiliar taking the gloves in moments of crisis for the Poppies and did so again with no reserve keeper on the bench.

He was saved by the crossbar on 56 minutes when Adam Murray's shot clanged off the woodwork and was hacked away to safety. Murray was denied again on the hour mark but this time it was Johnson who safely caught the header which was directed into the middle of the goal.

By now the visitors were in frantic and frenzied mode, forgetting the skills and abilities which have given them such a strong start to the season.

When there were a number of red shirts in the final third, no cross into the area was forthcoming or shot sent goalwards, and Royston would win the ball and start another counter-attack.

Tyrone Baker saw his drilled shot brilliantly tipped over the bar by stand-in keeper Johnson on 72 minutes and a second goal looked inevitable for the hosts.

But finally some luck for Kettering came on 74 minutes. Tyree Wilson launched forward on goal with three white shirts around him.

The last man was adjudged to be Oluwakoyejo Dawodu who brought the Poppies midfielder to the ground and was shown a red card without hesitation by referee Demetriades.

With both sides down a player Kettering were again the dominant side but continued to lose possession in sloppy moments or refuse to send a final ball into the area on multiple occasions.

Dixon-Hodge bravely jumped in front of Remaye Campbell on 80 minutes and was even better two minutes later in denying the same striker from close range with an acrobatic save to his left.

But that was the most Kettering could create with a now leggy looking team struggling to produce or believe that a point could be salvaged from the match.

Richard Lavery has even less time to ponder the defeat, with Kettering back on the road on Monday night, away to St Ives Town.