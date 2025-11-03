Jones doubles up as Doughboys see off Racing Club to secure first win in seven attempts

Will Jones celenrates scoring Wellingborough Town's second goal in their 3-1 win over Racing ClubWarwick on Saturday (Picture: Rib Wobb Photography)

Relieved Wellingborough Town secured a first win in seven attempts as they saw off Racing Club Warwick 3-1 at the Dog & Duck on Saturday.

It has been a difficult time for Doughboys boss Jake Stone and his players, who had gone five weeks without tasting victory, a run that had seen them drop to just one place above the Pitching-In Northern Premier League Midlands Division relegation zone.

Scoring goals has been a problem for Borough, who scored just twice in the run of six matches without a victory, but they found their range on Saturday as they raced into a 3-0 lead inside the opening 42 minutes.

With recent signing Nile Ranger starting on the bench, there were two goals for Will Jones and one from Danny Draper as the Doughboys took control by half-time.

The second half was a tighter affair, especially after the 52nd-minute dismissal of Borough skipper Jack O'Connor, but the Doughboys dug deep.

Racing Club were then also reduced to 10 men on 80 minutes, and although the visitors netted an 87th-minute goal, it proved to be no more than a consolation.

The win saw Borough leapfrog Racing to go up to 16th in the table, although they are still just one point and three places above the drop zone.

"Saturday was one of those days, especially first half, where everything we planned worked and all the players were fantastic," said a happy Stone.

"But we certainly cannot get ahead of ourselves. It’s one result and we will need many more like it."

The Doughboys make a swift return to action on Tuesday as they entertain Northampton Town Under-18s in the NFA Hillier Senior Cup, and then on Saturday it is back to league action with a trip to mid-table Long Eaton United.

"We have Cobblers Under-18s in the cup, which is good opportunity to use the squad," said Stone. "And then have another tough league game at Long Eaton on Saturday. where we will hope to back up the win at the weekend."