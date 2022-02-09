'Job done' as AFC Rushden & Diamonds book a final spot

AJ George scored his first goal for AFC Rushden & Diamonds as they beat Bugbrooke to book a place in the final of the NFA Hillier Senior Cup. Picture courtesy of Hawkins Images

Andy Peaks felt it was a case of “job done” for AFC Rushden & Diamonds as they booked their place in the final of this season’s NFA Hillier Senior Cup.

AJ George scored his first goal for the club to give Diamonds the lead before United Counties League Premier Division South side Bugbrooke St Michaels levelled in the second half.

However, young striker Will Jones struck in stoppage-time to seal a 2-1 win and secure Diamonds a final date with Southern League Premier Central rivals Peterborough Sports later in the season on a date to be confirmed.

And Peaks was pleased to see his team get past a “potential banana skin”.

“The remit was to get through to the final and that’s what we did,” the Diamonds boss said.

“These games are never easy and it was a potential banana skin.

“You have to change things around a little bit and obviously Bugbrooke were fired up for it.

“It wasn’t pretty but we have scraped through in the last few minutes before penalties.

“They had a bit of pressure in the second half but I don’t think Dean Snedker has made a save.

“These games are never comfortable but we got the job done and we can look forward to a final now.”