'Irons in the fire' for Kettering Town boss Glover

Connor Kennedy has left Kettering Town to sign for Peterborough Sports. Picture by Peter Short

The new Poppies boss is set to put together a new-look team for the forthcoming Vanarama National League North campaign following an exodus of key members of last season’s squad.

Connor Barrett has joined AFC Fylde while Alex Brown and Jordon Crawford have opted to link up with former boss Paul Cox at Boston United.

And there was another blow this week when captain Connor Kennedy joined newly-promoted Peterborough Sports.

Kettering’s summer business has, so far, seen them sign Lewis White and Ben Toseland while Rhys Sharpe, Decarrey Sheriff and Saul Milovanovic have been retained.

But Glover insists it’s non-stop for him as the work continues to piece together his squad.

“We have got irons in the fire with four or five players and hopefully we will get two or three of those done sooner rather than later,” the Poppies boss said.

“We are still talking to other players who were at the club last season. But, at the moment, some of the wage demands exceed what we can probably go to.

“We are talking to a lot of players and I am hoping that by the time pre-season comes about, there will be more realistic expectations.

“It’s all ongoing. No matter where I am, I am getting emails and phone calls from agents and we will keep working on it.”

Glover admitted he was “disappointed” to see skipper Kennedy depart the club but conceded the Poppies were unable to “get anywhere near” what others were offering.

“We made Connor a fantastic offer, the best we could do but we couldn’t get anywhere near what other clubs were offering him,” he added.

“We have an option on him so there will be a fee involved but he goes with our best wishes.

“He has been a good player for the club and we wish him the best for the future.

“The situation is that some clubs are offering some significant wages that we can’t get near.

“We are disappointed to lose a player like that but I fully understand his position.

“And we have to understand that we have a budget at the club and we can’t go massively over it.