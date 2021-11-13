Injury-hit Steelmen pick up a point

Corby Town manager Gary Mills and assistant Darron Gee

Corby Town’s injury crisis deepened as they were forced to settle for a 1-1 draw with Cambridge City at Steel Park.

With Elliot Sandy and Joe Curtis ruled out and Steve Diggin serving the third of a four-match ban, the Steelmen were hit again even before a ball was kicked with Jude Brittain injured in the warm-up and meaning Jordan O’Brien, who has also been struggling with a knock, went back into the starting line-up.

And they were hit further with James Clifton being forced off early in the second half.

Corby started well with Lewis White, who was the two-goal hero in Wednesday’s 2-1 win over Sutton Coldfield Town, opening the scoring.

But they were pegged back Isaac Maynard’s second-half goal and were forced to settle for a share of the spoils, although the result did move them up to ninth place in the Northern Premier League Midlands.

“We thought we had sorted the team out, we thought we would be strong with what we had but unfortunately Jude has gone down in the warm-up and we had to re-shape it again,” assistant-manager Darron Gee said.

“And I thought we started well again, we were on the front foot and Whitey has given us the goal.

“We had two or three other chances with Jordan who isn’t 100 per cent fit.

“We seem to be conceding goals to 25 or 30-yard free-kicks from outside the box but we have hit the post and had one cleared off the line.

“We can’t be any more proud of them. We’re not going to cry about it but it’s tough when you get as many injuries as we are. It’s tough for the boys because they keep seeing.

“We shaded the first half, we put James Clifton in there for his quality and then it’s a hammer blow when he has to come off early in the second half.

“But, to a man, they all did their jobs. I felt we deserved to win but we will take a point with what we’ve got.”

A crowd of almost 600 were on hand to watch the clash at Steel Park and Gee added: “It was a fantastic crowd and we feel their frustrations after going a goal up and not seeing the job through.

“It was fantastic support and we are trying. We are working so hard, the boys and the management team, to get it right.

“I have never had a season with so many injuries and so many crucial players having to go off.