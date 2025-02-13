Wellingborough Town manager Jake Stone (Picture: Shaun Frankham)

Boss Jake Stone is delighted with Wellingborough Town's first season back at Step 4 - but says he still wants more.

A run of seven wins and two draws in their past 12 Pitching-In Northern Premier League Midlands Division matches has seen the Doughboys rise to seventh in the table and to within just two points of the promotion play-off places.

In-form striker Will Jones' double, including a stoppage time penalty equaliser, secured a thrilling 2-2 draw with Coventry Sphinx last weekend, and Borough now travel to Racing Club Warwick on Saturday (ko 3pm) knowing a win could take them into the top five.

It is an exciting time at the Dog & Duck, with the Doughboys making great progress following on from their promotion from the United Counties League last May, and Stone is delighted with how things are going. But he admits he still isn't satisfied.

"We have done amazingly," Stone told @BBCSportNorthants. "Even if we were to lose every game from now, you can say we have achieved the target that was set out at the start, which was to stay up and be competitive.

"We have gone above that, and we have been able to bring in some good players that know the level, but half of it is also lads who were with us last season.

"So it is a blend of lads wanting to compete at a level they have not played before, and then also lads that have experience at this level.

"We are seventh in the league and I think that's about right at the moment.

"Games like Saturday when we are playing a team a little bit lower, I think we have struggled in those more than against the big boys, those in the top five, as we have got points off those and beaten a good few of them.

"So it has been a fantastic first season, but it is about ensuring we don't get complacent towards the end and just drop off and finish 15th or something like that.

"I want us to stay in the top 10, and I would love us to stay in the top eight, and then you never know?

"The bottom teams play everybody with everything they have got at the end of the season and there are always some strange results because teams want to stay up.

"So we will see what happens, but if you had said to me at the start of the season would I take where we are, with the points we have got and the wins we have had, then absolutely.

"We are ahead of schedule, but I am greedy and I want to win every game."

This Saturday sees the Doughboys resume rivalry with Racing Club, with both sides winning promotion from the UCL last season – Stone’s men as champions and Racing via the play-offs.