I take full responsibility, says boss Glover after Poppies are relegated

Lee Glover believes the seeds were sown for Kettering Town’s relegation a year ago.

Jon Dunham
By Jon Dunham
Published 30th Apr 2023, 10:48 BST- 2 min read

The Poppies boss cut a dejected figure as he conducted his post-match interviews immediately after the 3-0 defeat at Kidderminster Harriers which, coupled with Blyth Spartans’ 5-0 hammering of Hereford, resulted in Kettering’s four-year stay in the Vanarama National League North being ended.

In the end, one more point somewhere along the line would have been enough to save their skin.

But a combination of a dreadful away record, which saw the Poppies take just 12 points from 23 matches, and picking up just eight points from their final 12 matches, ultimately condemned them to the drop.

George Cooper's reaction tells the story as Kettering Town were relegated from the National League North. Pictures by Peter ShortGeorge Cooper's reaction tells the story as Kettering Town were relegated from the National League North. Pictures by Peter Short
Glover was a surprise appointment last summer and took over with a number of last season’s squad having already departed as he was left to start almost from scratch.

And, although there was an improvement as the season progressed as the squad got stronger, the Poppies didn’t have enough to prevent a return to Step 3 football.

“I knew we would be better in the second half of the season and more competitive but the seeds for this were sown last May,” the Poppies boss said.

“No-one had done their due diligence that you have to do in a business of this size in this level of football.

It was grim viewing for the Poppies fans at Kidderminster as their team were relegatedIt was grim viewing for the Poppies fans at Kidderminster as their team were relegated
“I took on the reins, I take full responsibility from thereon in. The lads have had a magnificent effort but it was too much really.

“I don’t like saying it but a couple of people who I trust and value their opinion said to me last May not to take the job because of the reasons we’re talking about.

“But I am local, I think it’s a great job and a great club. I take full responsibility.

“We haven’t lost our status in this league in this game (at Kidderminster).

Joe Foulkes opened the scoring for Kidderminster less than two minutes into the second halfJoe Foulkes opened the scoring for Kidderminster less than two minutes into the second half
“We have lost it by not being good enough away from home and probably not taking our chances in some of the games over the last month when we’d got ourselves into a really good position.

“I live in the area so my pride is hurting. I see Kettering fans and the away support was fantastic again.

“But it should have been done and dusted before this game.

“We should have been sitting on 55 or 56 points. As it turned out, if we’d been on 51 or 52 it would have been done.”

