Harrison so grateful for his time at Kettering Town
The young midfielder has joined National League side Southend United on loan having spent the first half of the season with the Poppies
Harrison Neal has expressed his gratitude to Kettering Town and manager Paul Cox after his loan spell at the club came to an end.
The 20-year-old midfielder spent the first half of the Vanarama National League North campaign at Kettering after joining on a youth loan deal from Sky Bet Championship club Sheffield United before the season started.
Neal produced a number of impressive displays for the Poppies, not least on Sunday when his first goal for the club wrapped up a fine 3-1 win over leaders Brackley Town at Latimer Park.
However, he was being watched by Southend United in that game and the National League side have now agreed a loan deal with the Blades to take Neal to Roots Hall.
It means he will now be stepping up a level but he was keen to send one final message to all those at Kettering.
“I just wanted to say a massive thank you to all involved at Kettering for taking me in and making me feel so welcome,” the young midfielder said.
“I’m grateful to the gaffer (Paul Cox) and all his staff for the opportunity and helping me in my time at the club.
“All the best for the rest of the season and I’ll be back down at Latimer Park soon.”