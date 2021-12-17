Half-term report makes pleasant reading for AFC Rushden & Diamonds boss Peaks

The AFC Rushden & Diamonds players applaud the travelling fans following their 1-0 win at Tamworth on Tuesday night. Picture courtesy of Hawkins Images

Andy Peaks believes AFC Rushden & Diamonds should be happy with their half-term report in the Southern League Premier Central.

After a tough start, which saw them claim just three points from their first four matches, Diamonds have hit their stride of late.

They were beaten 3-1 at home by Stratford Town last weekend but hit back in fine fashion on Tuesday night as Liam Dolman’s long-range effort secured a 1-0 success at Tamworth.

That was Diamonds’ sixth win from their last eight league matches and keeps them firmly in the top 10, although they are nine points adrift of the play-off places.

But manager Peaks, who is now preparing for a trip to Royston Town on Saturday, has been left to reflect on an encouraging first half of the season.

“I am absolutely delighted with where we are,” the Diamonds boss said.

“I keep going back to the start we had. When I looked at those first six fixtures, I knew we would be playing catch up and we didn’t want it to be too much of a dent on the confidence of the boys.

“But we are at the halfway stage and while we are a few points off the play-off places, we have a bit of momentum and we have edged a long way clear of the bottom area of the table which is always the first priority.

“We have had a few ins and outs recently with illness and injury so the squad has been tested but I am really happy with where we are at.

“We have a good group. There will be ups and downs, that happens at all levels of football.

“Over the years, whenever my teams have had a disappointing result they have always bounced back and that was the case on Tuesday night.”

The next two matches represent tricky tests for Diamonds.

Royston sit just behind them in eighth place and were 3-1 winners when the two teams met at Hayden Road at the end of September.

That is then followed by a trip to title contenders Peterborough Sports for a festive clash on Monday, December 27.

“This weekend will be a completely different game to Tuesday because we were on a 3G pitch which gave us a chance to pass it around,” Peaks added.

“Royston are a big, strong, experienced and physical team and their pitch will be like our’s, a bit heavier. It’s a completely different test and a tough one.

“We have done well with six wins out of eight but now we have Royston and Peterborough Sports away from home in the next two matches.