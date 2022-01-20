Goalkeeper Snedker signs contract with AFC Rushden & Diamonds

Dean Snedker has signed a deal to remain at AFC Rushden & Diamonds for the remainder of this season. Picture courtesy of Hawkins Images

Goalkeeper Dean Snedker has signed a contract to remain at AFC Rushden & Diamonds for the remainder of the current Southern League Premier Central campaign.

Snedker joined Diamonds last summer having previously been at Vanarama National League South side Hemel Hempstead Town.

And he has proven to be one of Andy Peaks' best signings with a series of impressive performances, which have helped Diamonds move into contention for a play-off place.

It is understood his displays have attracted interest from other clubs but Diamonds have now moved to ensure Snedker will stay at Hayden Road at least until the end of the season.

Boss Peaks said: "I'm absolutely thrilled that Dean has agreed to sign a contract. He has been a fantastic addition to the squad both on and off the pitch.

"The keeper is an important position and Dean is probably one of the best we’ve worked with at the club.