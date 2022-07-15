Glover’s Poppies are still on the hunt

Decarrey Sheriff takes the congratulations after scoring in Kettering Town's 3-2 win at Bugbrooke on Tuesday night. Picture by Peter Short

The Poppies’ pre-season campaign has swung into action over the past week as a 1-0 defeat at Tamworth last Saturday was followed by a 3-2 win at Bugbrooke in the first round of the NFA Hillier Senior Cup on Tuesday night.

Kettering take on National League side Southend United in their only home friendly of the summer on Saturday and Glover admitted his big recruitment drive isn’t over yet.

“We are still looking to bring a couple of players in to complement what we have already got in the squad,” the Poppies boss said.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Four or five weeks ago, I didn’t have any players signed because at the end of the season people had left.

“This is a major rebuilding programme which has got to be done because we didn’t have a team.

“There may be one additional player before the weekend but we are ongoing when it comes to recruitment, we are speaking to players and it’s my job to bring those in.

“I think we have done well up to now. Can we add a couple more? It would be great if we could.”

Glover, meanwhile, insists his squad will be “fit, ready and organised” for their opening Vanarama National League North clash at AFC Fylde on Saturday, August 6.

The friendly with Southend at Latimer Park this weekend will be followed by further games at Jersey Bulls on July 23 and Corby Town on July 30.

And Glover added: “We are a work in progress.

“The lads went out and put a good shift in on Tuesday night and they would have felt it on Wednesday.

“We’ve been back in for a lighter session and then another game on Saturday and then we have six sessions before our first game of the season where we will be really topping up our training.