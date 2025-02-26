Frustration for Poppies as they slip to fourth after Halesowen stalemate

Wes York goes close with a late effort on goal for the Poppies (Picture: Peter Short)

On a night where the planets aligned, Kettering Town couldn't find their mojo against fellow promotion chasers Halesowen Town and played out a scrappy goalless draw in the Pitching-In Southern League Premier Central on Tuesday.

The Poppies desperately needed to forget their Bedford woes with a performance and more importantly points against another top of the table side.

But they could once again only produce a handful of chances in front of their home fans and were regularly beaten to the ball by their visitors.

The result sees the Poppies drop to fourth in the table, and they now trail leaders Bedford Town by five points with three games in hand.

Isiah Noel-Williams gets ready to pounce in the Halesowen penalty area (Picture: Peter Short)

It was a positive start from the Poppies who rewarded Sam McLintock and Kyle Storer with starts after a strong showing off the bench in Friday night’s 3-1 loss at Bedford.

And McLintock looked to have setup Isiah Noel-Williams on eight minutes, but Jak Hickman's last ditch defending kept Kettering at bay.

Devon Kelly-Evans saw an effort deflected wide on 23 minutes and a driving run into the area by Ben Hart three minutes later led to Kettering's second and last shot on goal of the first half - the shot was blasted into the side netting.

Halesowen enjoyed the latter of the first half and were denied an opener thanks to quick thinking from Alex Gudger.

Hickman turned last-ditch defender to dangerman, flashing a cross from the right across goal which Gudger heroically cleared from the near post. The resulting corner needed to be cleared by Nile Ranger.

Dan Jezeph made his first save on 35 minutes - again Hickman with the cross towards top scorer Kieren Donnelly who's audacious effort needed to be kept out.

Halesowen's best chance came four minutes from the break when Donnelly crashed an effort off the bar before Gudger needed to clear off the line again, this time from a Jamie Willets cross.

For all of the huff and puff in the middle of the park from Ranger and Noel-Williams, Kettering could not create any meaningful attacks in the second half.

Halesowen on the other hand were enjoyed picking up the lose passes and could have scored on 56 minutes had Donnelly been able to control a pass inside the area.

Noel-Williams played through Ranger on the hour mark but again instead of shooting Ranger dithered and allowed Ben Cassidy to tackle and clear the danger.

With the inevitable draw approaching both sides had final chances to nick the points.

On 83 minutes Conor Tee's free kick on the left of the area found Donnelly who's head made a clean contact with the ball, but Jezeph made an even better acrobatic save.

Four minutes later substitute Wes York looked liked he was the hero - holding off two defenders before placing the ball towards the bottom left corner - but Daniel Platt's leg was just in the right place to see the ball out for a corner.

Despite an apparent abundance of riches to choose from, Kettering continue to stumble and not convince many that they are the team that wants to win the league title the most.

However they are now a point closer to the top of the table with games in hand on near rivals.

This could well have been the point that gets the Poppies to the summit - we'll know in 12 games’ time.