Frustration for boss Setchell as high-flying Steelmen are held by Coleshill Town

Tendai Daire challenges for the ball with the Coleshill goalkeeper at Steel Park on Saturday (Picture: Jim Darrah)

Gary Setchell was left frustrated after his play-off chasing side were held to a 0-0 draw by Coleshill Town at Steel Park on Saturday.

The Steelmen boss felt his side did enough in the second half of a stop-start game to secure all three points, but they had to settle for a share of the spoils.

The result means Corby stay second in the Pitching-In Northern Premier League Midlands Division table, but their lead over third-placed Long Eaton United is now just a point, while they are 11 points better off than sixth-placed Sporting Khalsa.

Setchell was pleased with the application of his players after the break, but told @corbytownfc: "The only disappointing thing for me is that we didn't show enough intensity in the first half.

Gary Stohrer battles for the ball in Corby Town's 0-0 draw with Coleshill (Picture: Jim Darrah)

"Coleshill didn't really come with too much ambition, but they were putting the balls into better areas than we were in the first half, they got men further up the pitch than we did.

"I thought in the second half we came out and showed the intensity that I want, but we just didn't score.

"We have had three or four good chances, have had numerous balls into the box, we have had a couple of one-on-ones, and I think we probably did enough to get the result.

"When teams come and shut up shop it is frustrating. It's a great result for Coleshill as they have come here and got a point, but as a spectacle it was just dead wasn't it?

Action from AFC Rushden & Diamonds' 0-0 draw with Racing Club Warwick (Picture: Shaun Frankham)

"They didn't show any ambition to try and win the game, and that is down to them. At 0-0 that is not what I would be doing, especially as the point doesn't mean anything to them."

Corby Town are back in action on Wednesday night when they entertain Lye Town.

It is the Steelmen's game in hand on the teams around them, and a win will see them go four points clear in second place with just six more matches to play.

Elsewhere, Quorn clinched the Midlands Division title on Saturday as they eased to a 3-0 win over Wellingborough Town.

All the goals came in the first half, with Paddy Webb scoring twice and Luca Alonzi the other.

The defeat means the Doughboys have now gone six matches without a win, and they have slipped to ninth in the table ahead of next Saturday's big derby date with AFC Rushden & Diamonds at the Dog & Duck.

The Diamonds also drew a blank on Saturday as they drew 0-0 at home with Racing Club Warwick, stretching their own winless run to four matches.

The result leaves Michael Harriman's side in 14th place, five points behind the Doughboys ahead of the derby.