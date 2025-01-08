Festive football derby raises £850 for local charity

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The festive season brought a fantastic turnout of approximately 250 spectators to the much-anticipated local derby on December 28, where Irchester and The Flourmen battled it out on the pitch in a spirited and entertaining game.

The Flourmen emerged victorious, claiming a hard-fought 3-2 win thanks to some thrilling goals, including a last-minute stunner to win the game. The atmosphere was electric, with plenty of good-natured banter shared by ex-players and supporters from both clubs, both on the touchlines and in the clubhouse.

The day was a testament to local football’s ability to unite the community, showcasing the efforts of Dan Beaman and the dedicated Irchester committee and management team, who ensured the event ran smoothly. A special mention goes to Rachael Hewitt, James Westley., Amy Green and Kerry York for organising a bucket collection and raffle, which were supported enthusiastically by attendees.

Irchester management team and captain (from L to R - Mitchell Tuzzeo, Trent Woodley, Jake Newman, Liam Leonard, Kallan Yearwood

In a generous gesture, Irchester donated 50% of the match profits, a move greatly appreciated as grassroots football continues to face financial pressures. Combined with the collections, a total of £850 was raised for Kelly’s Heroes, a local charity that plays a vital role in the community.

Those in attendance really appreciated the day and chatted about football being “more than just a game.” The power of grassroots football to bring communities together, not just in sport but also in support of worthy causes.

Both clubs have agreed to continue to support the charity on derby day with the return fixture at Whitworth FC scheduled for April 14, 2025.