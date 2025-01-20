Doughboys' winning streak comes to an end as Coleshill ease to victory at the Dog & Duck
A largely forgettable first half was quickly forgotten when the hosts took the lead three minutes after the restart.
Morris Yardley sent the ball goalwards but the retreating Lloyd Buckby couldn't get out of the way and turned the ball into his own net.
The Doughboys' fans thought they had equalised on 55 minutes but somehow an outstretched Tyrese Warmington glove kept Jessie Obeng's shot off the line.
Jack Hallahan then sealed the points two minutes from time with a rifled shot outside the area despite being closed down by several Wellingborough defenders.
Saturday's defeat put an end to the string of recent victories for the Doughboys, but they are still handily placed for a promotion challenge.
They have slipped to eighth in the table, but remain just four points behind Long Eaton who hold the final spot play-off spot in fifth.
Jake Stone's side now have a free week before they entertain Lye Town on Saturday (ko 3pm) in what will be a fifth straight home match for the Doughboys.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.