Doughboys fight back to claim Bedworth point as Diamonds frustrate high-flying Nomads

Action from Wellingborough Town's 2-2 draw at Bedworth United on Saturday (Picture: Rib Wobb)

Wellingborough Town produced a superb second-half fightback to secure a 2-2 draw in their Pitching-In Northern Premier League Midlands Division clash at Bedworth United on Saturday.

And they achieved the share of the spoils despite having to play out the closing stages with only 10 men following a red card for defender Will Bates.

Things looked to be going awry for Jake Stone's side as they fell 2-0 down in the first half, with Bedworth scoring through Callum Morris and Nathan Benson.

But two goals in the space of two minutes at the start of the second half saw the Doughboys level.

Jessie Obeng netted the first on 51 minutes, and a little matter of 60 seconds later skipper Jack O'Connor was on the mark to make it 2-2.

Both sides strived for a winner, but the Doughboys were hampered with Bates' sending off after 79 minutes.

It meant Stone's side had to dig deep for the draw, and they did so to extend their unbeaten run to three matches ahead of an Easter weekend double header.

On Saturday the Doughboys, who remain ninth in the table, host Sutton Coldfield Town (3pm) before a Bank Holiday Monday trip to Loughborough Students.

They then wrap up their season with a home game against Shepshed Dynamo on Saturday, April 26.

AFC Rushden & Diamonds travelled to promotion-chasing Anstey Nomads, and returned home with an excellent 0-0 draw.

Michael Harriman's side were with a clutch of key players through injury, and then had to start the game without Bleu McNeil after he got stuck in traffic and arrived late, evantually being introduced as an 18th-minute substitute.

But they dug in to claim a deserved point against the side sitting third in the Midlands Division table.

Diamonds are back on home soil on Saturday when they host a Shepshed Dynamo side that sit one point and one place below them in the table.

Harriman's side then travel to promotion-chasing county rivals Corby Town on Easter Monday, with the big match at Steel Park kicking off at 1pm.