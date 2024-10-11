Doughboys boost attacking options as former Spalding striker Jordan Graham signs

Jordan Graham in action for AFC Rushden & Diamonds

Wellingborough Town have boosted their attacking options with the signing of former Spalding United striker Jordan Graham.

Graham was part of the Tulips team that claimed title glory in the Pitching-In Northern Premier League Midlands Division last season.

The front man scored 15 goals in all competitions as Spalding won the league by a single point ahead of Anstey Nomads.

Graham, who began his career in the Leicester City Academy where he spent eight years, has also previously played for both AFC Rushden & Diamonds and Kettering Town.

The 26-year-old, who was born in Peterborough, spent time with both Oxford United and Mansfield Town, making 14 first team appearances for the latter.

He has also turned out for Didcot Town, Farnborough, Hednesford and Tamworth.

Graham made his Doughboys debut on Tuesday night, playing the full 90 minutes as Jake Stone's claimed a precious 1-0 win over Rugby Town at the Dog & Duck.

Will Jones scored the only goal of the game after 16 minutes as the Doughboys claimed a second straight league win, having gone the previous five matches in all competitions without a success.

The win saw Borough climb to 11th in the Midlands Division table, just one place behind neighbours AFC Rushden & Diamonds but on the same points. Diamonds sit one spot higher by virtue of a marginally better goal difference.

The Doughboys are back on the road on Saturday as they travel to a Lye Town side sitting one place above the relegation zone.

Lye were winners in midweek, seeing off a young Walsall Wood side 2-1 after the west midlanders suffered a walkout of their management team and most players at the back end of last week.

It was a third win of the campaign for Lye, who climbed out of the bottom four as a result.