Doughboys and Corinthians claim first wins of the season

Joe Curtis, pictured during his time at AFC Rushden & Diamonds, was on target for Wellingborough Town as they picked up their first win of the UCL season in midweek

Wellingborough Town and Rothwell Corinthians picked up their first wins of the Uhlsport United Counties League Premier Division South season on Tuesday night.

Paul Lamb’s Doughboys made the perfect start against Godmanchester Rovers with Joe Curtis and Jack O’Connor putting them 2-0 up inside the first 11 minutes at the Dog & Duck.

The visitors pulled one back in the second half but Louie Barrett’s deflected effort wrapped up a 3-1 victory for Wellingborough.

Corinthians, meanwhile, clinched their first three points of the campaign with a 2-1 success at Peterborough Northern Star.

It was a tough finish for Desborough Town in midweek.

Having drawn 1-1 at Godmanchester on Saturday, Ar Tarn went 2-0 down at Lutterworth Town on Tuesday night before producing a fine fightback to draw level through Tom Gudyer and Brooklyn Biddle.

However, they were beaten 3-2 when Tendai Daire grabbed the winner for the hosts deep into stoppage-time.

Raunds Town picked up their first win of the Spartan South Midlands League Division One season with a 3-0 success over Thame United Reserves last weekend.

Dylan Carter scored twice and Adam Speight added the other for the Shopmates.

Whitworth, who had won two of their first three games of the season, suffered a 2-1 home defeat to Stotfold and Irchester United were hammered 7-1 at Penn & Tylers Green.

A tough start also continued for Burton Park Wanderers and Rushden & Higham United.

Both teams are still looking for their first wins of the campaign as Wanderers were beaten 5-0 at home by Winslow United and the Lankies went down 4-0 at Shefford Town & Campton.

Selected fixtures for the week ahead

Saturday

Uhlsport United Counties League

Premier Division South: Desborough v Eynesbury, Rugby v Rothwell Corinthians, Wellingborough Town v Cogenhoe.

Spartan South Midlands League

Division One: Amersham Town v Whitworth, Bedford v Irchester, Buckingham Athletic v Raunds, Rushden & Higham v London Tigers.

Tuesday

Uhlsport United Counties League